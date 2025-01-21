Orban claims Ukraine threatening recent European energy catastrophe

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has expressed concerns over a potential new crisis in Europe, attributing the threat to Ukraine’s recent decision to block transit and the outgoing US administration's sanctions on Russian oil. Speaking in Belgrade on Saturday, Orban highlighted the rise in prices as a significant economic and public welfare issue, calling the developments "simply outrageous."



Orban explained that Ukraine's shutdown of the gas pipeline supplying Hungary and the introduction of new sanctions by the US had worsened Europe's energy situation. He described the rising fuel prices in Hungary as "outrageous," and warned that Europe was heading toward an energy crisis, with Hungary needing to find a way to avoid the worst of it.



In addition, Orban emphasized the importance of safeguarding the TurkStream pipeline, which supplies Russian gas to Hungary via Serbia. He pointed to a recent Ukrainian drone attack on a compressor station in Russia as a reminder of the vulnerabilities facing critical energy infrastructure.



Ukraine’s refusal to renew a gas transit agreement with Gazprom at the end of 2024 has left Hungary, along with several other countries, without access to Russian pipeline gas. This has forced Hungary to rely on the TurkStream pipeline, which is now the only remaining route for Russian natural gas to southern and southeastern Europe, bypassing Ukraine.



Orban’s comments come as the situation remains tense, with recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and rising geopolitical tensions over energy supply security.

