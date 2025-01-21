Russian hackers disrupt Swiss websites during World Economic Forum

(MENAFN) Russian hackers have launched cyberattacks against several regional banks and local government websites in Switzerland, coinciding with the World Economic Forum being held in Davos this week. Swiss news agency ATS reported on Tuesday that these attacks have disrupted the operations of multiple institutions.



According to the report, the National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) had anticipated cyberattacks during the high-profile gathering of political and economic leaders. Among the affected websites are those of the Zurich and Vaud cantonal banks, as well as the local authorities in Adligenswil, Kriens, and Ebikon, near Lucerne.



As of 11:00 AM (1000 GMT), AFP observed that the websites remained inaccessible. ATS further revealed that the cyberattacks were attributed to a Russian hacker group named NoName, which the NCSC believes was conducting an online demonstration to attract attention.



The hackers employed a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, a method that floods websites and applications with a massive amount of targeted requests, causing them to become overwhelmed and inaccessible. However, the NCSC clarified that this type of attack does not lead to data breaches.

MENAFN21012025000045016755ID1109112530