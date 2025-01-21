First Visuals Of Saif Ali Khan! Actor Returns Home 5 Days After Attack, Shows Thumbs Up

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, January 21, five days after he was attacked at his residence by an intruder. dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans, Saif Ali Khan got into a car after leaving the hospital on getting discharged and later reached his 'Satguru Sharan' residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

As Saif Ali Khan arrived at his residence, dozens of cameras surrounded his car, eager to capture a glimpse of the actor. visuals showed Saif Ali Khan, surrounded by and security, giving a thumbs up to the paparazzi and his supporters waiting for him at his residence 'Satguru Sharan' in Bandra.

Inside his building complex, the actor even paused to wave at the flurry of cameras. According to the reports, Kareena Kapoor had also reached the Lilavati Hospital before the actor was discharged.

His residence is located at a short distance from the Lilavati Hospital where he was admitted for past five days.