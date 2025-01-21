Congress Is Like Fire, If You Meddle With Us You Won’T Survive: Kharge To BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi, Jan 21 (IANS) President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday strongly criticised the BJP, saying that his party is like a fire and if the BJP tries to meddle with Congress then it won't survive.

“You (BJP) are the ones who have burned the and defaced photos of B.R. Ambedkar and former Prime Jawaharlal Nehru. If you meddle with us, remember, we are like fire, you will burn and won't survive. Do not provoke us. It won't be possible to thrive by constantly instigating others,” said Kharge while addressing Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan in Belagavi.

He further refuted the BJP's claims that Congress insulted B.R. Ambedkar, stating that 'it is impossible'.

“Who installed Ambedkar's statue in front of Parliament? It was during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Hukum Singh from Punjab serving as the Speaker. Today, Ambedkar's statue has been moved to a corner where no one can even spot it,” he said.

Kharge accused the BJP of staging theatrics by bowing down to copies of the Constitution.“BJP, RSS, and Hindu Mahasabha burned copies of the Constitution and statues of Nehru. Without understanding history, one cannot comprehend these acts of hypocrisy,” he stated.

He dismissed the BJP's claims that Ambedkar was defeated by Congress, explaining,“The Congress party elected Ambedkar unanimously twice. M.R. Jayakar from Mumbai resigned his Rajya Sabha seat to enable Ambedkar's election. What did the BJP do? They burned copies of the Constitution,” Kharge said.

He questioned the BJP who made Ambedkar part of the Constitution drafting committee.

“You did not agree to the Tricolour or national emblem. You should be ashamed. BJP and RSS did not even hoist the Tricolour on their offices,” he said.

Kharge praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts, highlighting his 'Samvidhan Bachao' movement and the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“What sacrifice has anyone from your organisation made for this country? During the independence struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, Jan Sangh appealed to people not to participate,” he said.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are younger than me. Union Minister Amit Shah insulted Ambedkar on the Parliament floor. We demanded his resignation and protested. This war has begun,” Kharge declared.

He lamented the destruction of government institutions under BJP rule, adding that BJP and RSS are busy looking for Shivlings under every mosque.

“Even RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked the BJP to stop this. The communal hatred they are propagating is dangerous. The Congress is working towards unity in the country,” Kharge said.

Kharge also referred to a letter written by Ambedkar to his friend Kamala Kanth, in which he blamed his election defeat on Veer Savarkar and S.A. Dande.

He urged people not to believe the claims of the BJP and RSS blindly.

“All people must come together, support the Congress party, and ensure its victory in the elections,” Kharge appealed.