Trump announces firings via Truth Social, warns of sweeping dismissals

(MENAFN) In a bold move that reflects his unconventional leadership style, US President Donald announced the immediate termination of four senior officials on Tuesday through a post on Truth Social, his first entry on the platform since his inauguration. Eschewing the traditional practice of issuing formal dismissal letters, Trump opted to make the announcement public, signaling his intent to swiftly overhaul the government.



In his post, President Trump issued a stern warning, indicating that the shakeup was far from over. "My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again," he wrote.



The message made it clear that Trump is determined to reshape the federal government to reflect his administration’s priorities.



The president’s actions underscore his commitment to his campaign promise of draining the swamp and removing individuals he views as obstacles to his policy agenda. By targeting appointees from the previous administration, Trump aims to consolidate his control over key government agencies and align them with his vision for governance.

MENAFN21012025000045016755ID1109112446