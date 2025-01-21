EU’s Kallas disregards removing Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has firmly opposed lifting sanctions on Russia, stating that there is no reason to drop the bloc’s "leverage" amid ongoing tensions. The EU has imposed 15 rounds of sanctions against Moscow since the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. However, extending the sanctions beyond January 31 requires unanimous approval from all EU member states.



“We definitely need the sanctions in place,” Kallas told reporters, emphasizing that the situation has not changed, with Russian President Vladimir Putin's goals remaining unchanged and no significant developments on the ground. She argued that it would be “very strange” to relinquish the leverage the EU holds.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, however, has refused to commit to extending the sanctions until he has further discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office on Monday. Orban has suggested that the EU should shift its stance with Trump’s return to the White House and work toward a system of sanctions-free relations with Russia, though he acknowledged that it would take time to achieve.



Kallas warned that lifting sanctions would weaken the EU’s negotiating position and stated that it would not benefit the US to abandon them either. In response to concerns about Hungary’s position, the EU is reportedly considering involving the Belgian king to block the transfer of frozen Russian assets, which would put Belgium at legal risk instead of the entire EU.



While Kallas and other Baltic states have supported a hardline approach against Russia, Orban has called for peace talks and refused to provide military support to Ukraine, further complicating the debate over EU sanctions.

