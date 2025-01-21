Iran sets new gas injection record while addressing energy imbalance

(MENAFN) Iran has achieved a new milestone in injection, reaching 876 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) into the national grid, according to Saeid Tavakoli, Deputy Oil Minister and head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC).



Speaking at the third specialized meeting on efficient gas consumption management, Tavakoli highlighted the growing attention to the country's imbalance. “This year, the issue of energy imbalance has received unprecedented focus from stakeholders and is now recognized as a critical national concern,” he stated.



For the first time, the President has taken an active role in addressing energy imbalance and consumption management, discussing the matter in numerous cabinet meetings. The issue has also been prioritized in sessions involving heads of government branches, Tavakoli noted.



He described the shift in focus as a positive development, turning gas imbalance from a pressing threat into a strategic opportunity. The growing urgency has mobilized government ministries, including the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology and the Planning and Budget Organization, to accelerate relevant initiatives.

MENAFN21012025000045016755ID1109112382