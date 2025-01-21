Trump announces making decision regarding banning TikTok

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has announced that he will make a decision on whether to enforce a ban on TikTok in the U.S. "in the not too distant future," following a Supreme Court ruling upholding a law that would block the app unless its Chinese parent company sells it to an American firm by Sunday.



The court's nine justices ruled on Friday that did not violate the U.S. Constitution’s free speech protections when it mandated the sale of TikTok, citing national security concerns over the app's data collection practices and its connection to China. Despite the widespread popularity of TikTok among Americans, with over 170 million users, the court emphasized the necessity of divestiture to address potential security risks from China.



While the enforcement of the ban is set to fall on the final day of President Joe Biden’s term, a White House official confirmed that the decision will ultimately rest with Trump, who will be inaugurated on Monday.



Trump, who previously tried to ban TikTok during his first term citing national security concerns, expressed his intention to review the situation before making a final call. In a post on his Truth Social platform, he stated, “The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it. My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!”



Trump had initially supported a TikTok ban, but later reversed his stance during his recent presidential campaign, even endorsing the app's positive impact on his connection with younger voters. TikTok has consistently denied allegations of sharing user data with the Chinese government, and China’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the U.S. for using state power to suppress foreign companies.



In recent developments, Trump reportedly met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at his Mar-a-Lago resort last month. Chew and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng are expected to attend Trump’s inauguration.

