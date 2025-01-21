Golestan province boosts non-oil exports by 47 percent in nine months

(MENAFN) Non-oil exports from Golestan province in northeastern Iran increased by 47 percent during the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20 - December 21, 2024) compared to the same period last year, announced Amir Yousefi, head of the Chamber of Commerce of Gorgan.



According to Yousefi, the province exported non-oil goods worth USD347.7 million during this period. Key export items included polystyrene, cement, eggs, dairy products, paste, detergents, and chicken.



Turkmenistan was identified as Golestan’s primary export destination, with Kazakhstan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Persian Gulf countries also serving as significant markets.



On the import side, Golestan brought in USD63.4 million worth of non-oil goods during the same period. Major imports included oil, soy, cotton, and machinery.



Nationally, Iran's non-oil exports rose by 18 percent in the first nine months of the year, reaching USD43.14 billion, according to Foroud Asgari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Imports, including gold bullion, amounted to USD50.89 billion, though the total weight of imports dropped by 3.16 percent to 27.94 million tons.

