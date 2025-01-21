Israeli government votes on controversial plan to release abductees

(MENAFN) The Israeli recently voted on a controversial plan to release abductees, with 24 votes in favor and 8 against. Beyond the party lines, particular attention has been given to the positions of opposition ministers, especially Amichai Shakli, of Diaspora Affairs, and Ofir Sofer, Minister of Immigration and Absorption. These ministers, responsible for maintaining relationships with Jews in the Diaspora, are expected to understand their concerns, aspirations, and welfare, as stated in the nationality law.



Ministers in Israel are not bound solely to sectoral interests tied to their portfolios. For example, had the ceasefire agreement involved extreme conditions like converting all schools into training grounds for future terrorists or closing hospitals to make space for terrorist care, it would still fall within the government's power to approve such a plan. In this case, the Israeli government approved a plan to release 33 abductees in exchange for a significantly larger number of Palestinian detainees, many with violent records, along with the withdrawal of Israeli forces from most of Gaza. This decision reflects the views of 70% of the Israeli public, according to recent polls. However, the question remains whether Jewish communities in the Diaspora, particularly in the U.S., support this plan and whether Shakli and Sofer have the understanding to guide their votes accordingly.



This plan is at the heart of a heated public and political debate in Israel, a debate that mirrors divisions within Jewish communities abroad. In the United States, Jewish political positions tend to differ significantly from those in Israel. In the recent U.S. election, two-thirds of Jewish voters supported Kamala Harris, while a third supported Donald Trump. While there was a slight decline in Democratic support compared to the 2020 election, where 75% of Jews voted for Joe Biden, most American Jews align with the Democratic Party and view Israel’s interests as part of their national interests. Given this, it is likely that most American Jews support the current plan. In Europe, where Jewish political positions are more varied, support for Israel remains strong. European Jews are more likely to align with Israeli positions, suggesting they may be more inclined to support the Israeli government's approach to the abductee issue.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112356