Local MP Visits London School Leading The Way In Sustainability With A Fully Emission-Free Bus Fleet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Local MP Catherine West visits UK's first fully electric school bus fleet

30 tonnes of CO2 emissions saved annually through electric Over 45,500 car journeys replaced by sustainable school bus service

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dwight School London, in partnership with Zeelo, the UK's leading transit-tech company, is proud to announce the successful expansion of its all-electric school bus service, marking two years of continued commitment to sustainability and environmentally-friendly transportation. This milestone comes as Dwight School adds two additional electric minibuses to its service, ensuring that all three school bus routes are now running entirely net-zero emissions.

The electric bus service, which first launched in 2022 with a fully electric 50-seat Yutong TCE12 on its inaugural route, has since grown to accommodate the school's sustainability goals and the rising demand from students and parents. With the addition of two new electric minibuses, the entire fleet now operates with zero tailpipe emissions, making Dwight School the first UK school to offer a fully electric school transport solution.

Since the launch, the electric service has:



Reduced CO2 emissions by 30 tonnes annually equivalent to 220,769 miles driven by an average diesel-vehicle, or over 30 commercial passenger flights between London and New York, contributing to the school's broader environmental goals.

Completed over 50,000 student rides with a total of 52,460 miles travelled over the lifetime of the service, demonstrating the viability and efficiency of sustainable transportation. Eliminated the need for over 45,500 car journeys, helping to alleviate congestion and reduce air pollution in the local area and around the school gates.



"As a school, we're always looking for ways to inspire our students to think about the world they're inheriting, and our all-electric bus service is a great example of that in action. With routes running through central London, we feel a responsibility to do our part for the environment, and moving to fully electric transport has been an exciting step forward. The support from students and parents has been fantastic-it's clear that everyone is on board with making our school a little greener and setting an example for others to follow," comments Chris Beddows, Head of School at Dwight School London .

The initiative has been a resounding success with parents and students alike, who have embraced the school's eco-friendly transportation program. The switch to electric vehicles aligns with the school's vision of providing a modern, sustainable education, making the journey to and from school more environmentally responsible.

Recognizing the significance of this pioneering approach, Catherine West, Labour MP for Hornsey and Friern Barnet , visited Dwight School to learn more about the innovative transport program, touring the school's facilities, meeting with staff, students and Zeelo representatives, and exploring, among other initiatives, how the fully electric bus fleet is driving positive environmental change in the community and the importance of engaging younger generations to the impact of climate change, commenting: "It's always exciting to be with young children who have a vision for a planet where we can live more peacefully and in a more green environment whether it's using the electric vehicles to get from A to B or whether it's talking about the impact of climate change through the curriculum."

"Our partnership with Dwight School London is a great example of a school leading the way in driving sustainable change. By expanding the fleet to ensure all routes are fully electric, Dwight is not only reducing emissions but also setting a standard for other educational institutions across the UK. At Zeelo, we are proud to support this mission and remain committed to providing efficient, safe, and eco-friendly transportation solutions,” comments Luke Ryan, Director of UK Education at Zeelo .

As part of Dwight School's long-term sustainability plan, the school and Zeelo will continue to explore new ways to enhance their carbon reduction initiatives, ensuring that the service remains both practical and environmentally beneficial for years to come. The school already has existing charging facilities on campus, which are currently used to power the two new electric minibuses. While these facilities are not yet equipped to support the charging needs of the larger electric coach, the school is actively exploring options to expand its charging infrastructure in the future.

For more information, please visit

Zeelo Global Communications:

Jack Hardiman

...

Dwight School London

Angelo Evangelou

...

About Zeelo

Zeelo is a leading global TransitTech company powering bus operators, employers and schools to provide highly efficient, sustainable and affordable transportation programs. Zeelo provides software and managed services to its clients and partners to increase bus occupancy levels, reduce transportation costs, CO2 emissions and administrative time. Its secure and innovative transportation management software system comprises a SaaS platform, a proprietary routing algorithm, mobile apps for riders and drivers, and 24/7 customer support ensuring poorly connected commuters have a regular, subsidized and sustainable bus service, wherever they are based. For more information, please visit

About Dwight

Dwight School London is part of the internationally renowned global Dwight family of schools with outstanding student to teacher ratios. It is celebrating its 50th year anniversary this year and remains a leading independent international school located in the North Finchley, Woodside Park and Friern Barnet areas of north London, United Kingdom. It educates children from the ages of 2-18 and consists of a nursery, junior and senior schools.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at