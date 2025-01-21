'Would Have Chosen Her': Donald Trump's Rare Praise For Indian-American Second Lady Usha Vance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump, during his inauguration ceremony on 20 January 2025, praised Usha Vance, the wife of newly sworn-in Vice President JD Vance, describing her as "smarter" than her husband.

Donald remarked that he would have chosen Usha Vance as his Vice President if not for the "line of succession" not working in that direction.

“I have watched JD over a period of time. I endorsed him in Ohio. He was a great senator and a very, very smart one. The only one smarter is his wife," US President Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump looked back at JD Vance and said,“I would have chosen her but somehow the line of succession didn't work that way, right?"

Vance broke into laughter and nodded in affirmative.

“She is great and he is great. This a great, beautiful couple and an unbelievable career," President Trump said while lauding them further.

This comment elicited laughter from the audience and a nod of agreement from JD Vance, highlighting the camaraderie among them.

Usha Vance made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States.

At just 39 years old, Usha Vance is one of the youngest individuals to hold this position, donning a striking pink coat while holding their daughter Mirabel Rose during the swearing-in ceremony.

Usha Vance' s proud demeanour as she watched her husband take the oath resonated with many on social media, further amplifying her presence at the event.

In his address following the inauguration, Donald Trump lauded JD Vance for his successful re-election and emphasised the couple's impressive careers.

Usha and Vance met at Yale Law School while studying and later married in 2014 in Kentucky. The ceremony was blessed by a Hindu priest at a different event, according to a New York Times profile.

The Vances have three children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel.

After Vance was chosen as Trump's running mate, Usha Vance 's Hindu roots soon became the talk of the town. Vance has said on several occasions that his wife is not a Christian but was“very supportive” of deepening his faith.

Asked about the challenges of an interfaith marriage, Usha said,“There are a lot of things that we just agree on, I think, especially when it comes to family life, how to raise our kids. And so I think the answer really is, we just talk a lot.”

Usha is Hindu, raised by Indian immigrant parents in California. Her husband credits her with helping him return to his faith.

Vance told the Megyn Kelly Show podcast in 2020: "If I maybe get a little bit too cocky or a little too proud, I just remind myself that she is way more accomplished than I am. People don't realise just how brilliant she is."