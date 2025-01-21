عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Role In Global Energy Security Discussed At Davos Forum

Azerbaijan's Role In Global Energy Security Discussed At Davos Forum


1/21/2025 6:11:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's contribution to global energy security was emphasized during the "Leaders Circle: Financing the Energy Transition – A New Horizon" session at the Davos Economic Forum, as highlighted by Mikayil Jabbarov, the country's Minister of Economy, in a post shared on his X page, Azernews reports.

As part of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the Forum, Jabbarov attended the session, where he took part in discussions on key opportunities and challenges for successful energy transformation, including the financing of the energy transition.

The Minister also highlighted Azerbaijan's proactive role in ensuring global energy security and providing reliable energy supply as a trusted partner. He stressed the importance of maintaining a fair approach, advancing the country's green energy transition strategy, and reflecting on the outcomes of COP29, which was hosted by Azerbaijan.

MENAFN21012025000195011045ID1109112194


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search