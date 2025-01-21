Azerbaijan's Role In Global Energy Security Discussed At Davos Forum
1/21/2025 6:11:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's contribution to global energy security was
emphasized during the "Leaders Circle: Financing the Energy
Transition – A New Horizon" session at the Davos Economic Forum, as
highlighted by Mikayil Jabbarov, the country's Minister of Economy,
in a post shared on his X page, Azernews
reports.
As part of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the Forum,
Jabbarov attended the session, where he took part in discussions on
key opportunities and challenges for successful energy
transformation, including the financing of the energy
transition.
The Minister also highlighted Azerbaijan's proactive role in
ensuring global energy security and providing reliable energy
supply as a trusted partner. He stressed the importance of
maintaining a fair approach, advancing the country's green energy
transition strategy, and reflecting on the outcomes of COP29, which
was hosted by Azerbaijan.
