(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained the chief psychiatrist of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who, during the full-scale Russian invasion, accumulated unjustified assets worth over UAH 1 million.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

The detainee is also the deputy head of the Central Military Medical Commission and is responsible for assessing the of military personnel for service.

The individual did not declare the corresponding assets in his official declaration, instead registering them under the names of his wife, daughter, sons, and third parties.

Investigations revealed that between 2022 and 2024, the suspect acquired:



a private house in the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region;

two apartments in Kyiv;

one apartment in Odesa;

two land plots in Obukhiv district of Kyiv region; BMW X7 (2024), BMW X7 (2022), BMW X5 (2023), BMW X3 (2022), as well as other assets.

During searches, the SSU investigators also found USD 152,000 and EUR 34,000 in cash.

The suspect is facing charges under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 368-5 (illegal enrichment); Article 366-2 (declaring false information).



























ofin

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and imposing an arrest on the official's assets is being addressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on January 20 detained three high-ranking officials of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who failed to ensure proper defense for Kharkiv region during the Russian offensive in May 2024.

On the same day, the SSU and the SBI detained the former commander of the 155th Anna of Kyiv Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who allowed subordinates to abandon their unit without authorization.