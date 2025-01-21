Embezzlement At Ukrzaliznytsia: SAPO To Request Arrest With UAH 190M Bail For MP Bondar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) will request the High Anti-Corruption Court to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting a 190 million hryvnias bail for Member of Parliament Viktor Bondar, who has been charged with embezzling 140 million hryvnias from the Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways).

This was reported by Andrii Syniuk, Deputy Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“We have prepared a petition for MP Bondar regarding detention with the possibility of release on a 190 million hryvnia bail,” he said.

According to Syniuk, law enforcement did not detain the MP after he had been informed of suspicion.

The court hearing to determine Bondar's preventive measure will begin at the High Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday, January 21, at 15:00. The petition will be considered by investigative judge Volodymyr Voronko.

As reported, on January 17, a SAPO prosecutor, with the participation of NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) detectives, informed the current MP of suspicion, believing him to be one of the organizers of the embezzlement of the Ukrzaliznytsia funds during the procurement of cable and conductor products.

According to the investigation, the damage to the Ukrzaliznytsia amounted to 140 million hryvnias.