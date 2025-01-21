Abcloudz's Oracle Workload Migration Solution Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to ABCloudz's Oracle Workload Migration services to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.



ABCloudz, a global leader in data migration and modernization, today announced the availability of its Oracle Workload Migration offerings in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an store providing applications and services for use on Azure. ABCloudz customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

ABCloudz leverages deep expertise to deliver seamless Oracle workload migrations to Azure, combining decades of experience with data-centric solutions. We begin by understanding your business goals and technical requirements to design the most suitable future state architecture on Azure. Whether your strategy is to retain existing Oracle solutions, modernize with cloud-native platforms, or adopt hybrid approaches, we tailor the migration to align with your objectives.

For organizations seeking to maintain Oracle environments, solutions like Oracle Database@Azure or Oracle Database Service for Azure ensure continuity and performance. If modernization is the priority, we implement Azure SQL Managed Instance or Azure Database for PostgreSQL. For scenarios requiring minimal disruption, Azure Virtual Machines support lift-and-shift migrations. We also design hybrid architectures leveraging multiple Azure services for flexibility and scalability, or other configurations tailored to your unique needs.



This offering is structured into two key phases to ensure a seamless journey:

1.Oracle Workload Migration: 2-Week Assessment

A detailed evaluation phase that delivers a Migration Solution Document. This assessment outlines the future state architecture, workload scoping, feasibility analysis, migration strategy, and cost estimation, creating a clear roadmap for implementation.

2.Oracle Workload Migration: 4-Week Implementation

The execution phase focuses on delivering the migration plan with precision. It includes validation, schema and data migration, application updates, rigorous testing, and cutover to Azure, ensuring a stable and optimized environment ready for production.

By combining strategic planning with seamless execution, ABCloudz minimizes disruption, reduces risks, and helps organizations unlock Azure's full potential in performance, cost-efficiency, and scalability.



ABCloudz is thrilled to bring our Oracle Workload Migration expertise to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace!

Adam Robertson, Data and Cloud Solutions Manager



Microsoft welcomes Oracle Workload Migration services by ABCloudz to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like ABCloudz help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp



The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.



ABCloudz, Inc. is a global technology company providing a full suite of solutions and services for managing data, applications, and infrastructure. With a team of nearly 300 experts across 20 specialized practices, we have successfully delivered a wide range of modernizations, BI, cloud, data/platform engineering, mobile, ML/AI solutions, and managed services worldwide. Our emphasis on automation and a track record of cost-effective delivery has earned us the trust of 100s of customers cross domains.



