Garment Steamers Market To Hit USD 4 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Garment steamers is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the growth of the and apparel industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Garment Steamers size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2032. The growing demand for quick, efficient, and easy alternatives to traditional ironing is fueling market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @

As modern lifestyles become busier, many consumers are turning to portable steamers that remove wrinkles quickly and effortlessly. This shift is particularly common among younger individuals and urban dwellers who value functionality and convenience in home care appliances.

In addition, there is an increasing awareness of the benefits of fabric care and hygiene, contributing to the growth of the garment steamer market. Steamers help eliminate bacteria and allergens effectively without the use of harsh chemicals, making them attractive to health-conscious consumers. The rising disposable incomes of many people also play a key role, as more individuals can now invest in high-quality home appliances. Additionally, as the fashion industry continues to grow, there is a greater demand for steamers capable of safely handling a wide variety of fabrics, further driving consumer interest.

The garment steamers market is divided into two main types: handheld and upright garment steamers. Handheld steamers led the market in 2023, generating a value of USD 1.5 billion. These portable devices are expected to maintain a growth rate of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The handheld steamer segment is leading the market due to its compact size, ease of use, and efficient wrinkle-removal capabilities.

Consumers, particularly professionals and frequent travelers, are drawn to these lightweight, convenient models for their ability to steam clothes quickly and with minimal space required. This preference for handheld steamers is expected to continue in urban markets, where convenience and portability are highly valued.

Regarding distribution channels, online sales are the dominant method for purchasing garment steamers. In 2023, online channels accounted for 55.9% of the garment steamers market share and are projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The online shopping experience offers a wider variety of products, easier price comparisons, and user reviews, making it a popular choice for consumers. E-commerce platforms also provide the added benefits of home delivery and frequent discounts, further encouraging shoppers to choose online retail over traditional in-store purchases.

In terms of regional performance, the U.S. holds a significant share of the garment steamers market, valued at USD 600 million in 2023. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. High disposable incomes, a preference for efficient and innovative home appliances, and a large urban consumer base contribute to the growth of the garment steamer market in the U.S.

Request for Report Customization @

Major players in garment steamers market include Black+Decker, Conair, Electrolux, Hamilton Beach, Jiffy Steamer, Panasonic, Philips, Pure Enrichment, PurSteam, Reliable Corporation, Rowenta, SALAV, Steamfast, Sunbeam, and Tefal among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.5 Secondary

1.5.1 Paid sources

1.5.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Technological landscape

3.7 Impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Rising demand for convenient, portable home appliances

3.7.1.2 Increased awareness of fabric hygiene

3.7.1.3 Growth of the fashion and apparel industry

3.7.1.4 Higher disposable income

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High competition from traditional ironing products

3.7.2.2 Limited consumer awareness in developing regions

3.8 Consumer buying behavior analysis

3.8.1 Demographic trends

3.8.2 Factors affecting buying decision

3.8.3 Consumer product adoption

3.8.4 Preferred distribution channel

3.8.5 Preferred price range

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse more appliances industry reports @

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ... Read More News @