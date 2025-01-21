Candidly Delivers On WEF's 2025 Priority Of Investing In People Through AI-Driven Student Debt And Savings Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our mission remains unwavering: we're making the complex simple by empowering every worker, regardless of age or income, to move beyond debt into savings and secure retirement.” - Laurel Taylor, Founder and CEO of CandidlyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As global leaders gather for the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to address critical challenges including workforce resilience, Candidly , the category leader in AI-driven debt and savings solutions exemplifies how innovative technologies can transform health. Candidly addresses the full lifecycle of education expenses and empowers workers to make simultaneous progress on paying down debt and building wealth. Through partnerships with leading employers and industry giants serving the workplace, Candidly's platform represents a model for how organizations can effectively invest in their workforce's financial future, directly addressing one of the Forum's key priorities for 2025: "investing in people."



"AI and transformative technology are creating unprecedented opportunities to reshape financial outcomes - especially for millions of Americans struggling with debt who deserve access to wealth-building opportunities. Through our unique position at the intersection of workers, employers, and the financial industry, Candidly captures and analyzes critical data to deliver personalized guidance that connects workers to the right financial solutions and benefits at the right time. Our mission remains unwavering: we're making the complex simple by empowering every worker, regardless of age or income, to move beyond debt into savings and secure retirement."” said Laurel Taylor, Founder and CEO of Candidly.



Candidly's student debt solutions are a prime example of a benefit that drives meaningful impact for employees and employers alike. To date, the Candidly platform has enabled over $1.8 billion in projected student debt impact for its users, and the platform's student loan repayment plan optimization tool unlocks average monthly savings of $335 for eligible users. Meanwhile, employers who facilitate student loan repayment contributions through Candidly see a 67 percent reduction in likelihood of turnover among participating employees; among eligible employees who leverage Candidly's coaching service, the reduction in likelihood of turnover is 43 percent.



In addition to a robust suite of features for managing and repaying student loan debt, Candidly also offers solutions for SECURE Act 2.0-enabled student loan retirement matching, Section 127-friendly tuition reimbursement programs, sponsored emergency savings, and tools that help workers and their families find private student loans and mitigate 529 college savings plans.



In 2024, Candidly released Onward, a first-of-its-kind solution that leverages data and behavioral insights to offer users personalized strategies that can help them realize savings on all types of consumer debt, and then redirect those savings into interest-bearing deposits.



About Candidly

Candidly is an AI-driven student debt and savings optimization platform that addresses the full lifecycle of education expenses and empowers people to make simultaneous progress on paying down student debt and building wealth. Candidly partners with leading employers and financial services companies serving the workplace like 401(k) and 403(b) recordkeepers, retirement plan advisors, and more, creating a holistic and inclusive workplace benefit and embedded finance solution. Candidly was named to Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies in the world in 2024.



Candidly is backed by leading venture capital and strategic investors including Altos Ventures, Breton Capital, Cercano Management, Impact Engine, Rethink Impact, Salesforce Ventures, UBS, and Unum. For more information, visit .





