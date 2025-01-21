(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IYDF Inaugurates India Office in Kolkata, Uniting Communities to Empower Vulnerable Children

International Youth Development Foundation Marks a Milestone in Driving Education, Healthcare, and Sustainable Support Across India

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) hosted the grand opening of its India Office at The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata, bringing together over a hundred distinguished guests and corporate representatives. This event marked a new chapter in IYDF's mission to support disadvantaged children throughout India by providing greater access to education, healthcare, and holistic development opportunities.An Evening of Collaboration and CelebrationAmong the high-profile attendees was acclaimed Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta, who joined IYDF Singapore Office Representative James Brown, UNICEF Asia-Pacific Humanitarian Affairs Officer Amelia Morales, and Arindam Panja Roy, Secretary of IYDF India Office Secretariat. The celebration featured traditional Indian music and dance, as well as the symbolic Lighting of the Lamp ceremony to signify knowledge and enlightenment. A video montage of congratulations from Indian public figures, including Riya Sen, Omi Vaidya, and Mickey Makhija, concluded the ceremony to resounding applause.Nikita Dutta: Amplifying Support for Children in NeedRepresenting the Bollywood community, Nikita Dutta praised IYDF's year-long commitment to humanitarian aid, especially its all-round support for underserved children. She highlighted IYDF's partnerships with over 5,000 socially responsible small and medium-sized enterprises across India, leading to an investment of INR 840 million in improving the living and educational environment for children in poverty.“Helping disadvantaged children is not just about transforming individual lives; it's about shaping the future of our society and our nation,” Dutta noted.“I hope more businesses, media outlets, and charitable organizations will join forces with IYDF and help us spread warmth and hope to those who need it the most.”Arindam Panja Roy: A Renewed Mission for IndiaIn his welcome address, Arindam Panja Roy, Secretary of IYDF India Office Secretariat, reviewed IYDF's progress in India over the past year. He revealed that the foundation has reached tens of thousands of children by investing in educational infrastructure, teacher training, and emergency humanitarian relief.“As the world's most populous country, India faces extensive and urgent needs for its vulnerable youth,” ARINDAM said.“By establishing our India Office, we aim to build stronger collaborations with government agencies, businesses, and NGOs. Over the next five years, we plan to establish multiple foundation-run schools, ensuring more children from low-income families receive systematic, sustainable support.”Amelia Morales: Deepening UNICEF–IYDF CollaborationAmelia Morales, a Netherlands-born UNICEF Asia-Pacific Humanitarian Affairs Officer, lauded IYDF's charitable work across 64 countries. She acknowledged the significant challenges India's youth face, from uneven educational opportunities and online harassment to limited mental health support.“India's vibrant economy and diverse cultural tapestry offer immense potential to its youth,” Morales commented.“However, UNICEF's 2025 report on India's adolescents will underscore the critical areas that still need attention. We look forward to working more closely with IYDF to deliver targeted solutions for children's education, health, and social integration.”James Brown: Creating Sustainable Change in IndiaSpeaking on behalf of the IYDF Asia-Pacific Regional Office, James Brown recounted the foundation's global achievements since its inception in 2012, including over EUR 793 million in aid across various countries. Brown underscored IYDF's commitment to partnering with local businesses and social organizations to ensure that both immediate relief (“blood transfusion”) and capacity-building (“generating new blood”) remain a priority.“Our India Office is a vital addition to IYDF's Asia-Pacific network. We are focusing first on urgent needs such as education and nutrition in remote regions,” Brown explained.“By enhancing project monitoring and evaluation, we will make sure every rupee reaches children who need our help the most.”Behind the Scenes: Office Tour and Cultural HighlightsBefore the official ceremony, IYDF invited attendees for a preview of the under-renovation Kolkata office. Guests expressed enthusiasm for its thoughtful design and the potential to nurture future talent and expand partnerships. The day's festivities included vibrant Indian music and dance performances, adding a festive atmosphere. During the Lighting of the Lamp, all participants lit candles to symbolize illuminating the path ahead for children in remote, underprivileged areas.In recorded messages played at the event's finale, well-known public figures such as Riya Sen, Omi Vaidya, and Mickey Makhija conveyed their admiration and support for IYDF's continued work in India, calling on all sectors of society to stay engaged and committed to public welfare initiatives.Moving Forward: Building a Brighter Tomorrow TogetherWith the successful launch of the India Office, IYDF renews its dedication to uplifting vulnerable children across the country.“Only by standing shoulder to shoulder can we bring love and hope to every child who needs it,” Nikita Dutta said-a sentiment that perfectly captures the spirit of the evening. By collaborating closely with government agencies, corporates, NGOs, and compassionate individuals, IYDF is poised to foster an environment where every child in India can thrive, learn, and grow into a brighter future.

