President Ilham Aliyev Met With Latvian President In Davos

1/21/2025 5:07:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia, at the latter's request in Davos, Azernews reports.

Edgars Rinkēvičs fondly recalled his previous meetings with the Azerbaijani President.

The President of Latvia stated that today's meeting provided an excellent opportunity to discuss bilateral relations.

Edgars Rinkēvičs expressed his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev for those who lost their lives in the plane crash.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for the condolences.

President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, emphasized the importance of today's meeting in terms of discussing the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

