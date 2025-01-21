President Ilham Aliyev Met With Latvian President In Davos
On January 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, met with Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of
Latvia, at the latter's request in Davos, Azernews
reports.
Edgars Rinkēvičs fondly recalled his previous meetings with the
Azerbaijani President.
The President of Latvia stated that today's meeting provided an
excellent opportunity to discuss bilateral relations.
Edgars Rinkēvičs expressed his condolences to President Ilham
Aliyev for those who lost their lives in the plane crash.
The President of Azerbaijan expressed his gratitude for the
condolences.
President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, emphasized the importance of
today's meeting in terms of discussing the prospects for bilateral
cooperation.
