Hybrid Meeting On Energy Standards Held By Energy Ministry
1/21/2025 5:07:47 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The Ministry of energy hosted the next meeting of the Technical
Committee on the standardization of "Electric Power and Renewable
Energy" in a hybrid format, Azernews reports.
The Ministry announced that the meeting covered three key draft
standards: AZS EN 30-2-1:2024 - Gas-Fired Household Kitchen
Appliances - Part 2-1: Energy Efficient Use - General, AZS EN
15218:2024 - Steam Cooling for Space Cooling with Condenser and
Electric Portable Compressor Air Conditioners and Liquid Chillers -
Terms, Definitions, Test Conditions, Test Methods, and
Requirements, and AZS IEC 62512:2024 - Household Electric Washing
Machines with Drying Function. These were discussed in terms of
efficiency measurement methods.
Khalida Masimova, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry and
Chairwoman of the Technical Committee, opened the meeting by
discussing the contributions of standardization to the economy,
particularly in the energy sector. She emphasized that applying
standards is crucial for ensuring the quality of equipment,
household products, and services, while also protecting consumers'
rights.
Elman Alikhanov, an employee of the Strategic Planning and
Coordination Department of the Azerbaijan Standardization
Institute, then gave a detailed presentation on the final versions
of the three standard drafts.
The meeting concluded with the technical committee members
offering additional proposals and recommendations, and it was
agreed that the three draft standards would be improved and
accepted in a timely manner.
