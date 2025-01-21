Wealthfx’S Biggest Forex Education Event And New Year Celebration Concludes With Resounding Success!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 21st January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , WealthFX is proud to announce the successful conclusion of our grand Education Event & New Year Celebration, held from 10th to 12th January 2025 at the magnificent Nong Nooch Botanical Garden, Pattaya, Thailand. This remarkable event brought together Forex enthusiasts, experts, and distinguished guests for three days of learning, networking, and celebration.

Event Highlights:



Comprehensive Forex Training: Participants were treated to expert training sessions that delved into advanced trading strategies, equipping them with the skills needed to navigate the Forex market with confidence.

Gala Dinner Party: An elegant evening where attendees mingled with fellow traders and industry leaders, sharing insights and experiences over a sumptuous dinner. New Year Celebration: The event culminated in a vibrant New Year celebration, complete with live music, dazzling performances, and a joyous atmosphere.

Esteemed Guests:



Shri Shri Swami Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vairagyanand Maharaj Ji

Mr. Gagan Malik , Renowned Bollywood Actor Shri Shri Sanjay Maharaj Ji , Limca Book Record Holder

These distinguished guests graced the event with their presence, adding a touch of inspiration and motivation for all attendees.

Event Hosts:



Dr. Mayur Shrivastav , CEO of WealthFX

Miraj Hasan , Senior Leader at WealthFX Jassi Singh (KB) , CEO of WealthFX, Mauritius

The combination of expert training, cultural festivities, and the breathtaking venue made this event an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. WealthFX extends heartfelt gratitude to all participants, speakers, and guests for making this event a tremendous success. We look forward to hosting even more impactful events in the future!

Stay tuned for upcoming opportunities and join us as we continue to revolutionize Forex education and trading experiences.