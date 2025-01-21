Saif Ali Khan Returns Home From Lilavati Hospital Five Days After Knife Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital, five days after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at his house in upscale Bandra. Saif Ali Khan, 54, suffered multiple stab injuries, after which he underwent a five-hour emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital.

Actor Kareena Kapoor has left from her residence in Bandra for Lilavati Hospital. The exact time of his discharge from Lilavati Hospital remains unknown.

After his surgery, doctors who operated on Saif Ali Khan had revealed that the sustained three injuries in the knife attack: two on his hand and one on the right side of his neck, with the most severe located at the back, affecting his spine. During the surgery, they removed a 2.5 inch piece of the knife lodged in his spine and repaired the damage.

Saif Ali Khan recovered well and was shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) on January 17, a day after the attack, to a special room.

Mumbai Police on Sunday, January 19, said it has arrested a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The acused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, is a Bangladeshi national.

He had changed his name to Vijay Das after he entered India seven months ago . Police are trying to ascertain if he entered India illegally. According to the preliminary investigation, the man was unaware that he had entered a Bollywood star's house and his intention was theft. Also Read | Attacker hid in garden for hours, used fake Aadhaar; 19 fingerprints found on spot- what cops said?

The police said the accused used to do odd jobs and was registered with a housekeeping company. He even tried to get an Aadhaar card for himself but failed and chose to work only at places where he didn't need to furnish documents.

Meanwhile, CCTV cameras have been installed at the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan where the attack took place five days ago.

(With agency inputs)