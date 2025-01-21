APO Group Supports African Excellence As Nairobi Chamber Chorus Joins Legendary Film And Music Composer Hans Zimmer On United States (US) Tour

(MENAFN- APO Group)

APO Group ( ), the award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce its partnership with the Nairobi Chamber Chorus (NCC), a world-renowned Kenyan choral ensemble recently invited to join the US tour of legendary composer Hans Zimmer. Zimmer, celebrated for his iconic scores in The Lion King, Gladiator, Dune, and Inception, is a two-time Academy Award® winner, a three-time Golden Globe® Award winner, a five-time Grammy® Award winner, and has also earned an American Award, a Tony® Award, and six Emmy® nominations.

As part of this collaboration, APO Group will provide pro bono public relations services to amplify the choir's story on the global stage. This initiative reflects APO Group's dedication to supporting African talent and showcasing the continent's remarkable contributions to the arts. By amplifying the extraordinary journey and achievements of the Nairobi Chamber Chorus, APO Group aims to inspire the youth of Kenya and Africa, encouraging them to pursue their dreams, believe in their potential, and demonstrate that they, too, can achieve global success and thrive on the international stage.

The Nairobi Chamber Chorus' remarkable achievements, including performing alongside the legendary film and music composer Hans Zimmer, serve as a powerful showcase of Africa's immense talent. By performing on a global stage with one of the industry's best, the choir has proven that African artists can compete and excel at the highest levels of international performance.

The young men and women of the Nairobi Chamber Chorus will travel to the US to participate in a world-class production, performing in front of hundreds of thousands of people. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will provide them with invaluable international exposure and the opportunity to showcase their talent on a global stage.

This pro bono partnership with the Nairobi Chamber Chorus is the latest in a long series of initiatives by APO Group aimed at changing the narrative about Africa. By supporting African talent and amplifying positive stories from the continent, APO Group seeks to challenge stereotypes and highlight Africa's rich cultural contributions to the global stage. Through exclusively pro bono partnerships with organisations making a difference, APO Group continues to showcase the excellence, innovation, and creativity emerging from Africa, inspiring a new generation to embrace their potential and reimagine Africa's place in the world.

Founded in 2005 by visionary conductor Ken Wakia, the Nairobi Chamber Chorus has become a platform for young Kenyan musicians to nurture their artistic talents. Over the past two decades, NCC has built a reputation as one of Africa's premier choral groups, representing the continent on prestigious international stages and embodying the rich cultural heritage of Kenya and Africa at large. The choir has mentored and developed over 200 alumni who are now among Kenya's leading musicians.

Ken Wakia, who was recently named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024, shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying:“We are thrilled to partner with APO Group as we continue to showcase Africa's musical excellence to the world. Their expertise in communications will help us share our message of peace and cultural unity through music.”

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group, said:“At APO Group, we are proud to partner with the Nairobi Chamber Chorus as they represent Africa on the global stage. This partnership reflects our commitment to amplifying positive African stories and celebrating the continent's remarkable contributions to the world.”

In 2025, NCC will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The choir has achieved several remarkable milestones, including becoming the first Kenyan choral group to perform for the late Queen Elizabeth II at her Diamond Jubilee in 2012. By 2019, NCC's global representation reached new heights, being the only African ensemble invited to perform at the American Choral Directors Association National Conference. Their groundbreaking collaboration with Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer further solidified their legacy, making NCC the first African choral group to feature in both the "World of Hans Zimmer" programme and the prestigious "Hans Zimmer Live" tour.

In addition to their musical accomplishments, NCC is deeply committed to promoting peace and cross-cultural understanding. Initiatives like“A Voice for Peace,” launched in partnership with the Festival Singers of Florida, reflect this commitment. The project united choirs worldwide in performing a traditional Zulu song, "Ukuthula," as a prayer for global peace.

As Wakia aptly puts it,“What if people all over the world stopped what they were doing just for one minute and sang?”. Through their music and their mission, NCC continues to inspire audiences and reshape narratives about Africa, proving that the continent is a symbol of inspiration and artistic excellence.

As NCC approaches its 20th anniversary, the choir will embark on exciting tours to Austin, Texas on 31 January 2025, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 24 January 2025, further cementing their place on the global stage. They will also be joining Hans Zimmer on his tour of Australia and Asia later in the year. The collaboration with Hans Zimmer will continue, taking their groundbreaking partnership to new heights as part of the renowned "Hans Zimmer Live" tour.

More information about Hans Zimmer Live:

