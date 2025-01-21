China's population continues to decline in 2024 for 3rd consecutive year

(MENAFN) China's population continued to decline last year for the third consecutive year, according to government reports released on Friday. The country’s population stood at 1.408 billion at the end of 2024, marking a decrease of 1.39 million people from the previous year. This decline is part of broader demographic challenges facing China, including an aging population and a shrinking pool of working-age individuals.



The population trends observed in China are in line with global patterns, particularly in East Asia, where countries like Japan, South Korea, and others have also seen sharp declines in birth rates. Three years ago, China joined these nations, as well as many Eastern European countries, in experiencing a population decrease. The factors contributing to this trend are largely similar across these regions.



One key reason behind the declining birth rates is the rising cost of living, which has led many young people to delay or forgo marriage and having children in favor of pursuing higher education and career goals. Additionally, although life expectancy has increased, it is not enough to offset the declining number of births.



Countries like China, which have strict immigration policies, are particularly vulnerable to the demographic shift. Historically, China has been one of the most populous countries, surviving numerous invasions and disasters while maintaining a thriving population. However, since the Communist Party took power in 1949, and after the hardships of the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution, the population grew rapidly, doubling in just three decades.

