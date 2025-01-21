Southern Taiwan experiences 6.4-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Taiwan early Tuesday morning, according to local reports. The tremor hit Chiayi County at 12:17 a.m. local time (1617 GMT Monday), as reported by the Central Weather Administration (CWA). The quake caused shaking in the capital, Taipei, with buildings swaying as the tremors lasted for more than 10 seconds. Several aftershocks followed the initial quake.



In Tainan City, at least two people were rescued after a house collapsed as a result of the earthquake. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 37.9 kilometers (23.5 miles) southeast of Chiayi County Hall, at a depth of 9.7 kilometers (approximately 6 miles), as confirmed by the Taipei-based Central News Agency.



The China Earthquake Networks Center recorded the quake's magnitude at 6.2 on the Richter scale, as reported by Xinhua News. The intensity of the earthquake, which measures the actual effect of the seismic event, was highest in Chiayi County, where it reached a level 6 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale. In neighboring Tainan City and Kaohsiung City, the intensity was measured at level 5.



The earthquake's impact was felt across the region, but further details on damage or casualties are yet to be fully reported.

MENAFN21012025000045015839ID1109111887