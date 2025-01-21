Medical Device Packaging Market To Surpass USD 58.8 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medical Device Packaging size is expected to register 6.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand for advanced healthcare services.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Device Packaging was valued at USD 33.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 58.8 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

Growing healthcare needs and an increased prevalence of chronic diseases are pushing the market to evolve rapidly. With expanding home healthcare services, manufacturers focus on packaging innovations that ensure sterility, ease of use, and regulatory compliance.

As safety standards in healthcare packaging become more stringent, high-barrier materials and tamper-evident technologies are gaining prominence, emphasizing patient safety and product integrity. Adopting new materials such as high-barrier plastics protects against contamination while extending product shelf life and effectiveness. These materials are not only versatile and lightweight but also serve as strong barriers against external factors like moisture, light, and oxygen, essential for maintaining product efficacy.

The medical device packaging market segmentation by materials reveals that plastics hold the largest share, dominating 55% in 2023. Plastics' lightweight and contaminant-resistant properties make them ideal for a variety of packaging needs, such as pouches, containers, and blister packs. This segment's prominence underscores the increasing reliance on adaptable and durable packaging solutions that can effectively safeguard medical devices throughout their lifecycle.

Based on type, the medical device packaging market is divided into sterile and non-sterile packaging. The sterile packaging segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and reach USD 40 billion by 2032, is crucial for preventing contamination and ensuring product safety from manufacture to end use. Sterile packaging is integral to maintaining the quality and safety of various healthcare products, especially those used in surgery and diagnostics, where sterility is paramount.

Regionally, North America led the medical device packaging market with a 35% share in 2023, largely driven by the U.S., where demand for advanced healthcare services and stringent packaging standards are prominent. The U.S. market is characterized by its emphasis on product safety and compliance, with a particular focus on enhancing traceability through technologies like RFID tags and smart labeling. These advanced technologies are playing a vital role in ensuring product integrity and safety during distribution, meeting the expectations of both regulatory bodies and end-users.

