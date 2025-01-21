India Seeks Deadline Extension On Diamond Certification To Safeguard Smes In EU Talks

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 21 (KNN) Brussels witnessed a significant boost to India's global trade ambitions as Union of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, engaged in a series of high-level meetings to strengthen economic ties with the European Union.

During his visit, Goyal prioritised safeguarding the interests of India's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the diamond sector and advancing the country's trade agenda.

A key focus of the discussions was India's request for the European Commission to extend the deadline for technology-based diamond certification.

Highlighting the critical importance of this extension, Goyal stressed its role in sustaining India's small businesses and ensuring consumer trust.

In a crucial meeting with the delegation of Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), led by its president and key stakeholders, Goyal emphasised India's unwavering commitment to protecting SMEs and individual artisans within the diamond industry.

Sharing details on X, formerly Twitter, he stated, "Met with the delegation of Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC)... Conveyed India's stand on safeguarding the interests of our Small & Medium Enterprises and individuals in the diamond industry."

Earlier, the minister engaged with senior management of top European companies and business associations, urging them to leverage India's burgeoning market and fair trade practices.

“Conveyed to them India's commitment to a fair, equitable, and commercially meaningful Free Trade Agreement. Underlined that India offers a great investment opportunity,” Goyal shared on X.

The dialogue extended to strategic discussions with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. Both leaders charted a roadmap for a robust Free Trade Agreement and pledged to address legacy trade issues.

They also reviewed progress under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), emphasising continued collaboration at senior official and ministerial levels to tackle global challenges collectively.

Goyal's Brussels visit underscored India's proactive efforts to solidify its position in global trade, while reinforcing support for its domestic industries.

With a focus on mutual growth and equitable partnerships, these engagements pave the way for enhanced economic cooperation between India and the EU.

(KNN Bureau)