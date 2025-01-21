China carries out execution of man driven his car into crowd, killing 35 people

(MENAFN) On Monday, China carried out the execution of a man who had driven his car into a crowd, killing 35 people and injuring 42 others. The incident occurred on November 11, 2024, outside a sports complex in Zhuhai city, located in southern Guangdong province. Fan Weiqiu, 62, was sentenced to death last month after being convicted for his role in the tragic crash.



According to Ifeng News, the driver responsible for the deadly incident in Zhuhai has now been executed. In addition to the death sentence, the Zhuhai Intermediate People's Court also stripped Fan of his political rights for life, ensuring that he would never be able to engage in any political activities again.



The incident has garnered significant attention due to its severity, as the crash led to numerous fatalities and injuries. Such high-profile cases highlight the continuing use of the death penalty in China’s judicial system, which remains a notable aspect of the country’s legal framework.



While the death penalty remains controversial in many parts of the world, it is still widely used in China, especially for crimes deemed particularly severe. This case serves as another example of the country’s approach to criminal justice, where harsh sentences are often imposed for violent offenses that result in widespread harm.

