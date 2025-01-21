90-Hour Work Week: 'We're Giving Them Permission To Exploit Us Further', Debate Continues On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing discussion around '90-hour workweek', a section of social users have come forward in support extended working hours shifts, if they get“40%, 50%, or even 100% hike in salary”. With business tycoons like Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, Anand Mahindra, etc speaking on the matter, netizens are discussing multiple aspects of the idea.

A reddit user 'EmployPractical' has drew attention towards ill-effects of 90-hour-workweek even when employees get 100% hike for their job.

'90+ hour workweeks are not sustainable, exploitation of labour'

The reddit user mentioned multiple side effects of 90-hour-workweeks which includes deterioration to mental and physical health, reduction in wages in long term, increased exploitation by corporates, etc.

“Corporations thrive on maximizing output while minimizing costs. By normalizing extreme hours, we're giving them permission to exploit us further,” read the post by reddit user.

Mental and physical toll

Calling 90+hours workweeks as unsustainable, the reddit user wrote mentioned the“well documented” ill effects of higher work pressure including“mental exhaustion, burnout, long-term physical ailments, etc”

Un-doing hard-won progress of previous generations

The user also pointed out how agreeing to 90+hours workweeks will be a major setback for the efforts of previous generations which struggled and raised their voices for better working conditions.

“Our parents and grandparents fought for shorter working hours-protesting, enduring hardships, and even facing violence-to secure the 8–9-hour workday and weekends we often take for granted,”

90+ hour workweeks will harm wages in long run

At the end, the user explained how agreeing to 90+ workweeks even with a massive salary hike will lead to reduction in pay structure in long run.

“If 90+ hour workweeks become normalized, companies will need fewer employees to get the same amount of work done. Instead of increasing wages, the demand for labor will drop, leading to higher unemployment and stagnating or even decreasing salaries. You lose bargaining power because workers become more replaceable.”