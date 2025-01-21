REDCOM Announces Sale Of Sigma Software And Sigma XRI Roip Platforms To L3harris In Support Of Select C5ISR Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Mobile Communication System delivers REDCOM Sigma and C2 solutions for comms nodes, command posts, and Tactical Operations Centers.

- Michael ScaravilloVICTOR, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a leading developer and supplier of advanced tactical communications systems for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced the sale of Sigma C2 software and Sigma XRI hardware to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in support of select C5ISR systems. The Mobile Communication System (MCS) will deliver REDCOM Sigma, among other command and control solutions for communications nodes, command posts (CPs), and Tactical Operations Centers (TOCs) to aid in military modernization efforts.“REDCOM has a proven history of working on communications modernization projects and successful deployments in the U.S. Army's PEO C3N, and now the MSC,” said Michael Scaravillo, Business Development Manager, REDCOM.“Seeing our solutions bridge the technical gaps from analog to IP is exciting; it demonstrates how well Sigma C2 Software and REDCOM can interoperate with existing systems without the need to rip and replace existing hardware.”The sale includes more than 125 REDCOM Sigma XRI-400 RoIP platforms and Sigma C2 software instances. REDCOM's Sigma systems will be instrumental in modernizing the communications ecosystem by providing convenient and efficient solutions for crossbanding disparate communications devices. The XRI-400 leverages existing assets to bridge the gap between different radio systems and SIP endpoints, greatly expanding the communications ecosystem and improving the flow of information during Joint Force Operations. Sigma C2 software will provide call and session control capabilities as well as voice, video, chat, and conferencing functionality, allowing for greater communication flexibility by joining IP and RF endpoints.About REDCOMREDCOM Laboratories, Inc. specializes in the development of advanced strategic, operational, and tactical communication solutions with a focus on interoperability , flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's tactical products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for denied environments or deployments to the tactical edge. REDCOM's customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and enterprises. All REDCOM products are proudly designed, built, and supported in the United States.

