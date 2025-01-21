Cloudy Skies And Winter Showers Persist Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The weather in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains cloudy today, with rain expected in certain areas and snowfall forecasted in the mountainous regions, according to the Meteorological Department.

Yesterday, light rain was recorded in Peshawar, while Chitral experienced the highest rainfall at 8 mm alongside snowfall in the mountains. Other areas also witnessed rainfall, with Kalam receiving 6 mm, Malam Jabba 4 mm, and Dir and Bannu recording 2 mm each.

The freezing temperatures in these regions added to the wintry charm, with Kalam registering -2°C, Malam Jabba -5°C, and Parachinar -4°C.

Also Read: “Awaz Clean and Green Initiative: A Community-Driven Revolution in Malakand”

The Meteorological Department predicts that today also the weather will be partially cloudy across most districts. Rain and snowfall are expected in Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Swat, Tor Ghar, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

The continued precipitation and snowfall are a welcome sight for residents and tourists, highlighting the beauty and chill of the winter season in these picturesque areas.