Iran’s TCCIMA head urges for addressing tax-related challenges hindering transport sector

(MENAFN) Peyman Sanandaji, the head of the Committee at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), has called on the government to address the tax-related challenges hindering the development of a company-centered transport system in Iran. According to Sanandaji, the current tax issues faced by transport companies are a significant barrier to progress, preventing the sector from reaching its full potential.



In a recent meeting with senior officials, including the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, representatives from the Central of Iran, the Insurance Regulatory Authority, and the Iranian National Tax Administration, Sanandaji also expressed concern over delays in issuing executive directives related to the national budget. The TCCIMA portal reported that these delays have made it difficult for businesses to plan and implement strategies efficiently.



Sanandaji specifically criticized the late issuance of a directive on implementing Note 3 of Article 10 of the budget law regarding currency allocation for imported vehicles. Issued in late January, this directive leaves just two months before the fiscal year ends. This timing issue, which coincides with events like the Chinese New Year and the Iranian New Year, could further complicate the procurement of essential goods, intensifying market instability.



In addition to these issues, Sanandaji emphasized the importance of fleet modernization as a crucial step in reducing air pollution. While progress is being made toward shifting from a driver-centered to a company-centered transport model, he stressed that significant obstacles remain, particularly in the area of taxation, which continues to impede the sector's growth.

MENAFN21012025000045015839ID1109111407