Terra Drone Arabia Demonstrates Commitment to Localization at 10th IKTVA Forum & Exhibition 2025

Dhahran, Saudi Arabia — January 16, 2025 — Terra Drone Arabia, a leading provider of drone and AI-powered solutions, participated in the 10th In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) Forum & Exhibition, held from January 13 to 16, 2025, at Dhahran Expo. Exhibiting at the Digital Pavilion, Booth DG12, Terra Drone Arabia showcased its localized drone services and highlighted its commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia's localization initiatives.



During the event, Terra Drone Corporation and Saudi Aramco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the localization of drone service and maintenance. This agreement, formalized on the first day of the forum, underscores Terra Drone's dedication to enhancing in-Kingdom capabilities and aligns with Saudi Aramco's IKTVA program, which aims to achieve 70% localization by 2025.

The MOU signifies a strategic partnership focused on developing local drone services, maintenance facilities, and training programs to empower the Saudi workforce. This collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by fostering technological innovation and creating job opportunities within the drone industry.



Terra Drone Arabia's exhibit featured a range of drones and detailed various use cases successfully implemented in Saudi Arabia since the localization of its services last year. The company also unveiled its mid-term roadmap, which includes plans to establish local production and R&D facilities, further solidifying its commitment to the Saudi market.



Group CEO of Terra Drone Corporation, Toru Tokushige, attended the event alongside key executives. Tokushige emphasized the importance of the Saudi market in Terra Drone's global strategy, stating:



"Saudi Arabia holds a pivotal role in our business expansion, and we are fully committed to aligning with Aramco's IKTVA program. By localizing our services and investing in production and R&D facilities within the Kingdom, we aim to contribute to the development of a robust drone ecosystem that supports Saudi Arabia's economic diversification and technological advancement."



The 10th IKTVA Forum & Exhibition served as a platform for Terra Drone Arabia to demonstrate its alignment with Saudi Arabia's localization goals through collaboration and partnership. The company's active participation and the MOU with Saudi Aramco highlight its dedication to fostering local talent, enhancing technological capabilities, and contributing to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.







