New Gwadar Airport Opens With First PIA Flight

Islamabad : The New Gwadar International Airport, a key project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), officially began operations on Monday, (January 20).

The first commercial flight, PIA flight PK-503, landed at 11:14 am (PST), marking a historic milestone. Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Sarfaraz Bugti, Defence and Minister Khawaja Asif, and other senior officials were present to welcome the flight.

The ATR aircraft was greeted with a water salute upon arrival, symbolizing the significance of the event.

Located 26 kilometers from Gwadar city in the Gurandani area, the New Gwadar International Airport covers 4,300 acres, making it Pakistan's largest airport by land area. It has now replaced the old airport on flight tracking platforms.

The facility features a single runway measuring 3,658 meters in length and 75 meters in width, designed to accommodate large aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747.

Developed with a $230 million grant from China, the airport had previously remained largely inactive due to delays in marketing the facility internationally and the failure of aviation and port authorities to engage consultants for its commercialisation. However, regular flight operations have now commenced, marking a new chapter in the airport's journey.

