ATESH movement reports Russian reinforcements in Crimea’s Balaklava bay, submarine base use

(MENAFN) The ATESH partisan movement, active in Russian-occupied Crimea, has reported that the invaders are reinforcing a defensive system in Balaklava Bay to enhance protection against naval drones and sabotage units.



This update was shared on the movement’s Telegram channel, as noted by Ukrinform.



"We are actively identifying the weak points in these defenses," the message states.



In addition, the invaders have reportedly resumed using the Soviet-era underground submarine base for military purposes. Previously functioning as a museum, the facility, known as Object 825GTS and located in Balaklava, is an underground complex designed for the docking, repair, and maintenance of submarines.



"As always, we are sharing all the intelligence we’ve gathered with our Ukrainian Defense Forces friends, who are eager to surprise the invaders," ATESH added.



Further reports indicate that ATESH has located a repair facility and a hidden warehouse near the Fedorivka settlement in the Saky district of temporarily occupied Crimea, where the Russians are repairing their war-damaged armored vehicles.



