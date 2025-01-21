Data-Entry-India Ranked Among The Top Data Annotation Service Providers In Los Angeles.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Data-Entry-India, a leading data annotation service provider, has been ranked among the top data labeling companies in Los Angeles by Clutch. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to delivering top-quality data annotation services tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across the globe.



Clutch is a renowned and leading B2B rating and reviews that connects businesses with the best service providers across the globe. It evaluates companies based on verified client reviews, expertise, and ability to deliver exceptional results.



“Being ranked among the top data entry companies in Los Angeles is an honor for us. We look forward to supporting our clients at every step by delivering quality data annotation services that can generate long-term value without worrying about privacy and security." - Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Director - Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India.



About Data-Entry-India



Data-Entry-India is a division of SunTec India that offers end-to-end data services & eCommerce support solutions, including annotation, data management, and more. The company made a humble start in 1999, and today, the organization has more than 1200 employees and has served 3850+ clients worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies. Over this period, Data-Entry-India has gained a reputation for providing reliable and tailored services, catering to the needs of diverse industries.



