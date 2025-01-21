Ellis Martin Report: Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) Initiates Permitting Process For Underground Exploration At Treaty Creek Gold Project
In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk radio we speak with Kenneth Konkin, CEO of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) as the company initiates permitting for underground exploration infrastructure to expand and complete drilling of Supercell One Zone at Treaty Creek, Golden Triangle Of British Columbia.
-p alt="Tudor Gold Corp" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38164en.png" style="margin: 5px; float: left; width: 120px; height: 25px;" />Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.
