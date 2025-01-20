Trump Pardons Jan 6 Rioters, Including Those Who Attacked Police

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) President Donald has issued pardons for over 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, including members of the Proud Boys and other far-right groups.

Signed on Monday, the sweeping proclamation grants "full, complete, and unconditional" pardons to nearly all individuals convicted or charged for their roles in the riot while directing the Justice Department to drop around 300 pending cases.

The January 6 Capitol assault, which followed Trump's speech alleging election fraud and urging his supporters to march to Congress, disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

The attack resulted in extensive chaos, injuries, and destruction, leading to charges ranging from trespassing to serious felonies, including seditious conspiracy and assaults on law enforcement officers.

From the Oval Office, Trump referred to those convicted and charged as "hostages," declaring, "Approximately 1,500 for a pardon – full pardon. We hope they come out tonight."

His sweeping clemency surpasses the expectations of many, including GOP leaders and advisers who had suggested limiting pardons to nonviolent offenders, reports CNN.

Among those pardoned are individuals convicted of assaulting police officers and impeding law enforcement. These include Julian Khater, who attacked US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with chemical spray; Devlyn Thompson, who struck an officer with a metal baton; and Robert Palmer, who assaulted officers with a fire extinguisher and other objects.

In addition to the full pardons, Trump commuted the sentences of 14 far-right extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who were convicted or charged with seditious conspiracy.

Among them is Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, who had been serving a 22-year sentence -- the longest sentence linked to January 6. Tarrio's attorney confirmed his imminent release from a federal prison in Louisiana.

The order also mandates the dismissal of all pending cases related to the Capitol attack. This includes approximately 300 cases still under prosecution, effectively halting further legal actions against defendants.

While Trump's actions have been celebrated by his supporters, they have sparked backlash from law enforcement and others affected by the riot. Former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was assaulted during the attack, expressed outrage and told CNN that he felt "betrayed" by the country.