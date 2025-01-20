‘Gogo Ke Bacche’ Shraddha, Siddhanth Pose For A Picture

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor made an“Andaz Apna Apna” reference as she and her actor-brother Siddhanth Kapoor posed for a picture.

Shraddha re-shared a picture posted by Siddhanth on her Instagram story. The photograph seems to be from a wedding the two attended as they look gorgeous in Indian wear.

For the caption, the actress made a reference from the film“Andaz Apna Apna,” where their father Shakti Kapoor played the role of the hilarious villain Crime Master Gogo.

She wrote as the caption:“Gogo ke bacche dekho kitne acche.”

Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role) and Shakti. Although the film was a semi-hit at the box office, the film has emerged as a cult film over the years.

The film revolves around two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress to have access to her father's wealth. They soon realize that the heiress has exchanged her identity with that of her secretary. By that point, one of them is genuinely in love with the heiress, and the other gold digger has fallen for the secretary.

Earlier this month on January 9, Shraddha showcased her new look with a shorter hairstyle with fringes. The first photograph had the actress taking a mirror selfie at the salon after getting freshly cut hair next photograph was of Shraddha taking an elevator selfie.

For the caption, she wrote:“Baal baal jach gayi.”

Meanwhile, 2024 has been an incredible year for Shraddha, as 'Stree 2' raced ahead of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' to become the biggest hit in Hindi cinema before it was beaten by the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

On the work front, the actress will reportedly star in the next installment of the“Dhoom” franchise alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she worked in the 2023 film“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”.