Ian Fluhler Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share How Basketball Builds Confidence And Resilience

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ian Fluhler, founder of Skills Given, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In his episode, Ian shares how Skills Given is transforming young into confident, goal-driven players both on and off the court. Through tailored skill development, mindset coaching, and leadership training, Ian equips athletes with tools to embrace challenges, break self-imposed limits, and succeed beyond the game.“Basketball is more than just a sport-it's a platform for teaching discipline, resilience, and life skills that prepare athletes for every arena of life,” Ian shares in his episode.Ian's journey from overcoming personal struggles to building a mission-driven organization highlights his passion for mentorship and growth. His episode on Legacy Makers TV delves into the unique role of basketball as a teacher of perseverance, teamwork, and success.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Ian Fluhler to inspire audiences with stories of transformation, innovation, and purpose. His episode will encourage viewers to embrace their potential, challenge limitations, and use sports as a catalyst for lifelong growth.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

