Kyle Leduc Joins Legacy Makers TV To Inspire Through Play And Perseverance

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kyle Leduc, founder of Orbis Sports, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In his episode, Kyle shares his journey of building Orbis Sports, Western Canada's premier action sports company. Focused on delivering unique and fun through activities like laser tag and bubble soccer, Kyle has transformed traditional recreation into unforgettable experiences for communities, schools, and corporations alike.Kyle's story also highlights his resilience. After a life-altering motorcycle accident in 2022, he pivoted his business strategy and began expanding Orbis Sports into the United States. Despite setbacks, his vision of fostering joy and fitness through play has only grown stronger.“Play is more than just fun-it's a way to connect, grow, and inspire,” Kyle shares in his episode.With plans to relaunch Orbis Sports in 2025, including major contracts in Tennessee and Texas, Kyle's episode of Legacy Makers TV will inspire viewers to embrace challenges, innovate, and pursue their passions relentlessly.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

