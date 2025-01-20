Donald Trump Beams With Pride As Son Barron Draws Long And Loud Cheers, 'I Have A Very Tall Son' Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States President Donald was all smiles as the crowd broke into some of the loudest cheers for Barron Trump when he introduced his son during the inauguration speech at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, BBC News showed.

Speaking to the audience, Trump asked,“Have you ever heard of him ?” as the 18-year-old drew long claps and loud cheers from the audience and playfully engaged with them by pointing at some, waving and gesturing with a thumbs up. He also placed a hand behind his ear and signalled for more, as the crowd obliged.

The now tallest member of Trump's family smiled at the audience and drew proud looks from his onlooking father for the crowds reaction.

In the viral video, Trump can be heard telling the crowd,“I have a very tall son named Barron, has anyone ever heard of him?” The new US President, who began his second non-consecutive term in the White House on January 20, has credited his son with“the youth vote” that helped him win the 2024 US election against Kamala Harris, according to the BBC News.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday (January 20), marking his historic return to the White House . The inauguration took place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to an Arctic blast that brought dangerously cold temperatures to the nation's capital.