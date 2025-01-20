In Slovakia, More Than 150 Psychiatrists Called On Fico To Resign, He Responded With Accusations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Slovakia, at least 155 psychiatrists have signed an open letter to Prime Robert Fico, in which they proposed to consider resigning due to his aggressive and polarizing rhetoric and foreign policy position, which contradicts EU and policies.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Euractiv .

“We hope in your capacity for self-reflection and the possibility of correcting your behaviour, including the consideration of leaving high-level politics,” the letter says.

According to psychiatrists, Fico's current behavior is causing frustration and dissatisfaction among a large part of the Slovak population, prompting more and more people to consider leaving the country.

They accused him of being an authoritarian, manipulating facts, lying and attacking journalists, members of the public and political opponents.

Experts also pointed to his foreign policy initiatives, which often directly contradict those of the EU and NATO. In particular, according to them, in the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine, Fico does not understand who is the aggressor and who is the victim.

It is noted that Fico's position on Russia is becoming increasingly problematic, especially after he visited Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and threatened Ukraine for stopping gas transit.

In his response to the letter, Fico said that its initiators“grossly abuse their profession for political purposes.”

He said that they“joined the side of the Slovak political scene that rejects the fundamental democratic basis, i.e. the results of free parliamentary elections.”

“I do not doubt for a second that you will support the opposition's attempt at a Slovak Maidan, which the Slovak opposition, with the full support of foreign-funded NGOs and the anti-Slovak media, is working hard on,” Fico said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Slovak Prime Minister Fico complained to Olaf Scholz about Zelensky, who did not respond to an invitation to meet in Davos and threatened“measures” if Russian gas supplies were not resumed.

