Zelensky Discusses Defense Cooperation, Ukraine's Path To NATO With Lithuanian Seimas Speaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the delegation of the Lithuanian Seimas, led by Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, who visited Ukraine for the first time after his election to the position.

This was reported by the Office of the President , as cited by Ukrinform.

“We are very grateful to the entire Lithuanian people for your support since the very beginning of the war. We are grateful to your and President Gitanas Nausėda,” the President of Ukraine stated.

Zelensky thanked Lithuania for the assistance which has exceeded EUR 1.5 billion, half of which is defense support. Strengthening Ukraine's position on the battlefield is crucial on the path towards establishing a just and lasting peace.

It was noted that Lithuania allocates at least 0.25% of its GDP annually to Ukraine's security and defense needs. Recently, Lithuania handed over 4,500 FPV drones, purchased from Lithuanian manufacturers as part of its participation in the Drone Coalition. The country is also an active participant in coalitions for demining, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, and artillery support.

During the meeting, discussions focused on continuing support for Ukraine, preparing a new EU sanctions package, enhancing military-technical cooperation, and joint projects in the defense-industrial sector.

The President also highlighted Lithuania's leadership in advocating for Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO.

“We are glad that on this challenging path to NATO membership – with all its difficulties – the Lithuanian people and Lithuania are always with us,” he said.

In turn, Skvernelis emphasized that Lithuania and its parliament remain committed to providing Ukraine with defense and humanitarian support, rehabilitating Ukrainian soldiers, and rebuilding the infrastructure damaged or destroyed by Russian aggression.

“We understand peace as the complete liberation of Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, the punishment of the dictator for war crimes, holding him legally and financially accountable, and Ukraine's full-fledged membership in NATO and the EU,” the Speaker stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 20, Skvernelis arrived in Kyiv, where he reviewed the consequences of the airstrike carried out by the Russian forces on the first day of the new year.