Russia Strengthening Protection Of Crimea's Balaklava Bay - Guerillas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ATESH partisan movement operating in the Russian-occupied Crimea saw the invaders strengthening a fortification system in Balaklava Bay to better protect the area from naval drones and sabotage groups.

The organization reported this on their Telegram channel, as seen by Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="atesh_ua/6215" data-width="100%"></script>

"We are actively searching for the weak links in those defenses," the post says.

Also, the invaders appear to have restarted using for military purposes the Soviet-era underground submarine base, which previously functioned as a museum. The facility, known as Object 825GTS and located in Balaklava, is an underground complex where submarines can be based, repaired, and maintained.

Partisans locate Russian military boat division in Tarkhankut

"As always, we are passing on all the information we have gathered to our friends from the Ukrainian Defense Forces, who are keen on setting up surprises for the invaders," ATESH noted.

As reported, ATESH has discovered a repair base and a secret warehouse storing Russian military equipment near the Fedorivka settlement in the Saky district, temporarily occupied Crimea. There, the Russians restore their war-damaged armored vehicles.