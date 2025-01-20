S. Korean President To Attend Hearing Of Impeachment Trial Today

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 21 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, will attend the constitutional court hearing of his impeachment trial, today, multiple outlets said yesterday, citing Yoon's defence counsel.

Yun Gap-geun, one of Yoon's lawyers, was quoted as saying that, the president will appear in court today.

The court is set to hold the third hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial today, following the first and second hearings on Jan 14 and 16.

The next hearings will be held this Thursday, and on 4, 6, 11 and 13 of Feb.

A warrant to extend the detention of the arrested Yoon for up to 20 days was granted by a Seoul court early Sunday.

Yoon appeared in the warrant hearing on Saturday to explain the legitimacy of his martial law declaration and restore his reputation.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on Dec 14, last year, and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.– NNN-YONHAP