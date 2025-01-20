'Do Not Marry And...': Premanand Maharaj's Advice On Same-Sex Relations Hailed By Netizens- Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Same-sex relations are still a taboo, especially in India, which still does not consider same-sex marriage as legal. Recently, noted spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj expressed his views on same-sex relations when a man sought his guidance and shared that he was attracted to men.

Premanand Maharaj's views on the much discussed topic have now gone on social media, with netizens lauding the spiritual leader for his 'progressive mindset'.

| Karan Johar, Ananya Panday sell besan; social reacts What Premanand Maharaj said

In a shared on social media recently, a man could be heard saying,“My parents are asking me to get married. I am not attracted towards women but men."

In response to this question, Premanand Maharaj“sincerely requested” the man to share his feelings openly with his parents.“Do not marry and make someone's life miserable by keeping her in your home,” said the spiritual leader.

| 'If you love someone...': Check Premananda Maharaj's comment on marriage

Premanand Maharaj further addressed the man's hesitation in sharing his feelings with his parents:“You feel ashamed to share your truth with your parents, but you don't feel ashamed of ruining someone else's life? Sharing what you feel is not a stain on your dignity or respect."

What netizens said

Several netizens praised Premanand Maharaj's comments about same-sex relations, adding that he had a progressive mindset.

One X user commented, "So beautifully explained by him. Really very progressive mindset."

“This was such a beautiful humane way to put things into perspective. Just live and let live,” commented another user.

| Viral Video: IIT Madras chief says gomutra anti-bacterial, has digestive benefit

“Amazed with the clarity with which he speaks even on matters which perhaps is considered taboo,” added a third user.

Same-sex relations in India

India, which is home to an estimated tens of millions of LGBTQ+ people, still does not recognise same-sex marriages as legal. Although the Supreme Court has affirmed the right of LGBTQ people to be in relationships without discrimination, in October 2023, it dashed the hopes of millions, after it declined to legalise same-sex union .