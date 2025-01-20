Boc Decision Due Next Week

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Monday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Wholesale inventories (Oct.)
Featured earnings
Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) (Q2) EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.05 in the prior-year quarter. MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) (Q3) EPS for loss of 52 cents, compared to loss of 37 cents in the prior-year quarter. Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) (Q4) EPS of $4.31, compared to $4.11 in the prior-year quarter. Canada
Featured Earnings
The North West Company Inc.
(T) (Q3) EPS of 85 cents, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter. VersaBank (T) (Q4) EPS of 43 cents, compared to 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
NFIB optimism index (Oct.)
U.S. productivity (revision) (Q3)Featured Earnings
Autozone Inc (NYSE: AZO) (Q1) EPS of $33.60 compared to $32.25 in the prior-year quarter.
Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) (Q1) EPS of $2.60, compared to $2.65 in the prior-year quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) (Q3) EPS of 57 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada
Featured Earnings
Evertz Technologies Limited (T) (Q2) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 13 cents in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead
Consumer price index (Nov.)
Monthly U.S. federal budget (2 p.m. EST)
Featured Earnings
Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) (Q4) EPS of $3.77, compared to $3.52 in the prior-year quarter. Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) (Q4) EPS of $2.59, compared to $2.46 to the prior-year quarter. Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) (Q3) EPS of 13 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead BoC Interest Rate Decision (Dec.) The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points in November, the fourth consecutive decrease since June, bringing its policy rate to 3.75%
Featured Earnings
TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 72 cents, compared to 61 cents in the prior-year quarter. Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) (Q4) EPS of 73 cents, compared to 60 to the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (Dec. 7)
Producer price index (Nov.)
Featured Earnings
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) (Q4) EPS of $1.13, compared to 98 cents in the prior-year quarter. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) (Q1) EPS of $3.79, compared to $3.48 in the prior-year quarter. Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) (Q3) EPS of $4.22, compared to $5.17 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead
Building Permits (Oct.) The total value of building permits in Canada increased by $1.3 billion (+11.5%) to $13.0 billion in September.
Featured Earnings
Empire Company Limited (T.A) (Q2) EPS of 67 cents, compared to 90 cents in the prior-year quarter. Enghouse Systems Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of 36, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter. Transat A.T. Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of 42 cents, compared to loss of $1.10 in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Import price index (Nov.)
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Oct.) Manufacturing sales declined 0.5% in September, mainly on lower sales of petroleum and coal products as well as lower production of aerospace products and parts.
Wholesale Trade (Oct.) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) rose 0.8% to $82.3 billion in September.
New Motor Vehicle Sales (Oct.) New motor vehicle sales totaled 168,500 in September, slightly better than August's 166,000.
