Why Pollsters Missed The Mark In 2024 US Presidential Elections? Donald Trump Weighs In After Inauguration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald has once again claimed that 2020 in the country were rigged and that there were efforts to rig the elections in 2024 as well but performance was too good to be rigged.

“2020, by the way, that election was totally rigged but that's OK. That was a rigged election,” Trump said addressed supporters in Emancipation Hall at the US Capitol after the formal inauguration at Capitol Rotunda

"Had I felt we lost I wouldn't have (run again), because that's like the ultimate poll, right, but I knew how well we did, and this time we made it too big to rig," Trump said.

Trump completed a remarkable return to power on Monday as he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. "The only thing good about it was that it showed how bad they are," Trump said.

"Then we took on Hillary (Clinton).. a very nice person and we defeated her.. we did better in 2020... we got millions votes again.. I got 9 million votes than anybody else had got... Had I though we lost, I would not have done this again...And we made it too big to rig. They tried, they tried," he said.

Trump explained why the pollsters got wrong in predicting the Republican victory in 2024“A gentleman asked me yesterday how come the polls got so wrong. They showed you winning but not with a landslide. I said people are so angry with the polling system and the writers of fake news that they do not want to talk to anybody,” Trump told the gathering.